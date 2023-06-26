Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.91 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $289.26 million and $17.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.60 or 0.06202422 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00044375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00030986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04979692 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $26,920,308.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

