Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 95,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 130,011 shares.The stock last traded at $17.75 and had previously closed at $17.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,616,000 after buying an additional 501,026 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $9,479,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 480.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 439,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 363,680 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.