Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 95,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 130,011 shares.The stock last traded at $17.75 and had previously closed at $17.20.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 0.83.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Olink Holding AB (publ)
Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.