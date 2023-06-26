Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.27

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.27 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.22 ($0.21), with a volume of 338511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.95 ($0.20).

Oncimmune Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £12.03 million, a PE ratio of -124.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncimmune

In other Oncimmune news, insider Adam Hill acquired 48,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £10,157.70 ($12,997.70). 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.