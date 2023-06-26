Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 188,000 shares of company stock worth $56,480. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.