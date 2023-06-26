OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. 117,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $50.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.