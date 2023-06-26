OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. First Merchants makes up about 1.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,846,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,027,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after buying an additional 246,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,359,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,250,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. 30,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

