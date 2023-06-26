OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,693. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $465.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $358,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

