OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 309,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

