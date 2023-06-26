OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

