OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $1.35 Million in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 1.62% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MARB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.