OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $411,000 in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 287,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $3,964,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

