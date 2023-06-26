OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,256 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

