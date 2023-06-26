OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

TT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.09. 153,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,209. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $125.26 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.