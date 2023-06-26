OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

