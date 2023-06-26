OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.21. 222,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.46. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

