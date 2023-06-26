OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

