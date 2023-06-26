OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.03. 7,635,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,449,969. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

