OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $987,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. 47,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,760. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

