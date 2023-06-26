OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

