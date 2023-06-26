OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,249 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. 3,554,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,768,375. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.