OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $72.81. 1,742,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

