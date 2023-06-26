OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $70.78. 1,170,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.