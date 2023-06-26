OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 644,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,537. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.