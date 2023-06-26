OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of OneMain by 784.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,751 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,089,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OMF opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

