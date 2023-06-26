Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OGEN stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
