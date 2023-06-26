Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

