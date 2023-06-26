Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $9.1E-06.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
MXCHY remained flat at $5.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.
About Orbia Advance
