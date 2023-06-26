Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $9.1E-06.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHY remained flat at $5.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

About Orbia Advance

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.