Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSTK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.93.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 213,770 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

