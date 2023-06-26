Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.13 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $237,256.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,417.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00290956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00649827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00540073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00059956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,636,468 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

