PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAGS. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.57.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,474 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 322,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $644,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

