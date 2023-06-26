Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.15

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $43.98, with a volume of 19554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 221.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 25.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 220,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 139.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.