Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 369 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,645 shares of company stock worth $10,443,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $12.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $834.19. 242,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

