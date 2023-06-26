Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,165 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.73. 204,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

