Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $133.47. 536,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

