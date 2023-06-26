Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 871,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

