Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,927. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

