Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.39. 144,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,311. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

