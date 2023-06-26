Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. 1,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $69.94 and a 52-week high of $88.14.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.