Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 179,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,656. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

