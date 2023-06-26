Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,277 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.12. 70,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,863. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

