Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 1,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,877. The stock has a market cap of $637.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $70.40.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

