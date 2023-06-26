Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.26. 294,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,759. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

