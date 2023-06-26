Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 154,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 283,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $771.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Patria Investments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Patria Investments by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
