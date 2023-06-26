Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $991.50 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $991.50 million and $6.26 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 995,140,453 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

