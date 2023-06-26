Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $376.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PEN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.72. 16,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,758. Penumbra has a one year low of $118.65 and a one year high of $344.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.84. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,076.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $237,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,519. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 140,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

