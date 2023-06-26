Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 5.6%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 48,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 421,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.45. As a group, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares valued at $74,521. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

