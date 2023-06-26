Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) versus Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Head to Head Survey

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Bankshares and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.4% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ames National $61.15 million 2.67 $19.29 million $1.93 9.42

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Ames National 23.42% 11.51% 0.81%

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ames National pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ames National beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; consumer loans to finance consumer purchases, such as automobiles, trucks, recreational vehicles, household furnishings, boats, personal loans, and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

