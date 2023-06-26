Pollux Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $510,695.61 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $102.35 million and $510,695.61 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.99929423 USD and is up 7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $515,277.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

