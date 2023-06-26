ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

