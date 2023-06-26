Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $85,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 141,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

