Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.25. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 55,879 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 350,669 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 178,949 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

